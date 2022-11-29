New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Suspension Control System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368530/?utm_source=GNW

p.A, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Lord Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, Hendrickson USA L.L.C., ANZE Suspension, Tenneco Inc, and KYB Corporation.



The global advanced suspension control system market is expected to grow from $11.50 billion in 2021 to $12.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The advanced suspension control system market is expected to grow to $18.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The advanced suspension control system market consists of sales of advanced suspension control system products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to raise or lower the height of the vehicle to enhance the ride comfort, road handling, and stability.They are also used to smooth the ride and to keep the car under control during the ride.



The advanced suspension control system refers to the system that consists of various components that provide driving comfort by delivering a sense of stability and reassurance.



The main types of products in advanced suspension control systems are semi-active suspension systems and active suspension systems.The semi-active suspension system refers to the system that has the ability to sense bumps in the road and vehicle movements, as well as a real-time damping control system that responds to even minor alterations in the road surface and cornering.



The types of vehicles are passenger cars, LCVs (light commercial vehicles), and HCVs (heavy commercial vehicles). The various sales channels involved OEMs and aftermarkets.



North America will be the largest region in the advanced suspension control system market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this advanced suspension control system report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The advanced suspension control system refers to the system that consists of various components that provide driving comfort by delivering a sense of stability and reassurance.



Growth in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the advanced suspension control system market going forward.The automotive industry refers to a wide range of businesses and organisations that are involved in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and distribution of automobiles.



An advanced suspension control system is necessary to be implanted in the vehicle to support the weight of all mounted elements and provide stability to the vehicle. For instance, in May 2022, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, the total automobile industry sales in terms of units in India increased by 5.8% to reach 18.49 million units in 2021, as compared to the sales of 17.47 million units in 2020. Furthermore, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a US-based trade association, automotive sales will increase by 14 million units in 2020. Therefore, growth in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the advanced suspension control system market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the advanced suspension control system market.Major companies operating in the advanced suspension control system market are developing innovative technologies to sustain their position in the advanced suspension control system market.



For instance, in November 2021, Tenneco, a US-based original equipment manufacturing automotive company, launched a new electronic suspension technology (CVSAe) system with its innovative CVSAe Suspension Technology for the first time in China, on ZEEKR 001, an electric premium brand that belongs to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.CVSAe’s unique features respond to changing road conditions in real-time using data from several sensors in the vehicle, resulting in optimal damping capabilities at all times.



Among its features, drivers can customise a variety of driving modes, from comfortable to sporty, allowing them to choose the one that gives them the most fun. More than 75 European passenger car models use the CVSAe technology from Tenneco, which provides the best suspension damping characteristics in all driving circumstances.



In August 2020, MiddleGround Capital, a US-based investment management company engaged in B2B industrial business investment, acquired Dura Automotive Systems for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, MiddleGround Capital has acquired majority ownership of Dura Automotive Systems and also enables Dura to capitalise on significant automotive industry trends such as electrification, vehicle lighting, and the shift towards autonomous driving and connected cars.



Dura Automotive Systems is a US-based automotive manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of advanced suspension control systems for automobiles.



The countries covered in the advanced suspension control system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



