The Global Plant-based Protein Market Revenue to Hit $17.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% - MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the " Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat & Pea), Type (Isolates, Concentrates, & Textured), Application (Food (Meat Alternatives, Dairy Alternatives, Performance Nutrition & others) and Feed), Form, Nature and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is gaining momentum as a greater number of consumers look to shift away from conventional animal protein sources to plant-based foods and proteins. The global plant-based protein market size is expected to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2022 to 17.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14715651

By source, the soy segment occupies the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on source, the soy segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecasted period. Soy is one of the few sources of plant-based proteins, that provides a complete nutritional profile that contains all the essential nutrients. This characteristic property of soy makes it a highly beneficial source of plant-based protein for the vegan and vegetarian consumers around the world.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plant-based Protein Market"

246 – Tables

28 – Figures

253 – Pages

By type, the concentrates segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share

Based on type, the concentrates segment accounts for the largest market share and it would dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period. The plant-based protein concentrates offer desirable properties such as good water retention and emulsification properties. Plant-based protein concentrates also offer a cost-effective protein solution for number of food applications such as snacks, sauces, pasta, cereals, and other dairy and meat products.

Request for Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=14715651

By application, the food segment is expected to retain its position as the dominant segment over the forecast period

Based on application, the food segment is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing segment over the forecast period because of the large applicability of plant-based proteins across a variety of different food segments such as meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, convenience foods, bakery products, performance nutrition and other food applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14715651

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for the plant-based protein market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The food preferences of this region is highly influenced by religious choices due to which many consumers prefer plant-based proteins over conventional animal sourced proteins. The region has also witnessed an alarming rate of heart diseases and cardiovascular diseases in recent years, which are making the consumers shift away from animal meat and protein. The plant-based protein industry will continue to grow significantly in the region, as the perceived health benefits of plant-based proteins continue to gain momentum.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as ADM (US), Cargill (US), DuPont (US), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Roquette Frères (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion (US), Emsland Group (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports Consulting, & Related Reports:

Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Oats, Rice, Hemp), Application (Milk, Yogurt, Ice creams, Cheese, Creamers), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies), Formulation and Region - Forecast to 2027



Meat Substitutes Market by Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Seitan, Quorn and Other Product), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein and Other Sources), Types (Concentrates, Isolates and Textured), Form (Solid, Liquid), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated and Shelf Table) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast-2027



Cultured Meat Market by Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, and Duck), End-Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2032

