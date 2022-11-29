Šiaulių bankas AB issues EUR 85 million of bonds

English Lithuanian

Šiaulių bankas AB has successfully completed a tap issue of EUR 85 million of 4-year senior preferred 1.047% coupon bonds in the international financial markets. With a tap issue the amount of the total outstanding bonds increased from EUR 75 million to EUR 160 million.

The bonds were issued with the aim of meeting future minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL requirements) set by the Bank's supervisory authorities.

A tap issue was placed with yield to maturity of 6,4%. The settlement date of tap issue is 6th December 2022 and bonds issue maturity date is 7th October 2025.

The bonds were issued under EUR 250 million EMTN Programme dated 25th October 2022 and are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic bond list. Šiaulių bankas AB long term deposits rating from Moody’s is Baa2 with a positive outlook.

