High Performance Computing As a Service Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global high-performance computing as a service market is expected to grow from $8.14 billion in 2021 to $9.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The high-performance computing as a service market is expected to grow to $16.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.



The high-performance computing as a service market consists of sales of high-performance computing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to give the tools necessary to handle enormous amounts of data through existing systems while doing sophisticated calculations and providing high-level processing capacity to customers with the help of the cloud. HPCaaS (high-performance computing as a service) refers to the practice of employing parallel data processing to accelerate computation and carry out complicated calculations by pooling computing resources, enabling even advanced applications to function effectively in accordance with user demands and expectations.



The main components of high-performance computing as a service are solutions and services.HPCAAS solutions refer to the solutions that are used to enable efficient management and customization of the workflow by assisting in terms of optimal performance, flexible deployment, and critical component management.



The various deployment types include private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid clouds that are used in various industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, and other industries.



North America was the largest region in the high-performance computing as a service market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this high-performance computing as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in data generation is expected to propel the growth of high-performance computing as a service market going forward.Data generation refers to the generation of datasets that are intended to be further processed in a database.



High-performance computing enables the user to quickly handle enormous amounts of data generated, resulting in quicker insights and the capacity to stay one step ahead of the competition. For instance, in April 2019, according to a report released by the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based international non-governmental and lobbying organization, by the year 2025, it is predicted that 463 exabytes of data, the equivalent of 212.77 million DVDs per day, is expected to be generated globally each day. Therefore, an increase in data generation is driving the growth of high-performance computing as a service market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the high-performance computing as a service market.Major companies operating in the high-performance computing as a service market are introducing new technologies such as SpeedCloud to sustain their position in the high-performance computing as a service market.



For instance, in July 2021, NxtGen, an India-based technology company that provides data centre and cloud-based services, launched SpeedCloud High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) to make high-performance computing more widely adopted by businesses, research institutions, and governmental organisations to enable mainstream accessibility.SpeedCloud HPC-aaS leverages modern and advanced CPUs, GPUs, and low-latency networks, helping its users perform massive calculations in a matter of minutes and providing lower TCO.



This launch represents another step forward for NxtGen’s product portfolio.



In September 2019, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a US-based provider of intelligent solutions and cloud-based services, acquired supercomputing leader Cray Inc for $1.4 billion. This deal consists of expanding an industry-leading portfolio of HPE in fast-growing HPC and AI market segments and boosting strategy to deal with customers’ most data-intensive challenges. On HPE GreenLake, HPE is expected to integrate Cray’s supercomputer technology into its product portfolio and develop HPC-as-a-service, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning cloud services. Cray, Inc. is a US-based company that develops, manufactures, markets, and services high-performance computing systems, or supercomputers.



The countries covered in the high-performance computing as a service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



