Healixa Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Accomplished C-Level Executive with History of Accelerating Profitable Growth

New York, NY, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) ("Healixa," or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced the continued expansion of its advisory board with the appointment of Brian P. Crotty, a s a senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, developing and managing organizations from inception through explosive growth to operational stability, profitability, and eventual sale.

"Brian is a proven leader with expertise in managing all aspects of an organization and another great addition to our advisory board," commented Ian Parker, Chairman and CEO of Healixa. "Strengthening our advisory board with highly accomplished members is a key step in our commercialization strategy that we believe will provide a solid foundation for accelerated growth in the months ahead as we begin rolling out our innovative solution to the global water crisis."

Crotty is currently CEO and board member of Fusion Connect where he has been responsible for leading a multi-year transformation from a legacy telecom company to a leading managed service provider. Previously, Crotty served as Chief Commercial Officer for Sungard, a private equity owned entity, Executive Chairman of Comstar Technologies, a private equity owned technology service provider, President of Windstream Communications where he was responsible for $1.3 billion in revenue and oversaw 1,800 employees, and COO at Broadview Networks leading the strategy and execution of building a top 10 national cloud-solution provider.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

