Pasadena Villa Outpatient Mental Health Treatment Clinic Opens in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading provider of mental health treatment services, proudly announces its newest outpatient location in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Located just minutes from The University of North Carolina and Duke University, it's the eighth Pasadena Villa Outpatient location and the fourth in North Carolina. Neighboring the company's Raleigh location, the Pasadena Villa Outpatient — Chapel Hill location was developed to respond to the area's growing need for superior clinical treatment for mental health disorders.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), in North Carolina in 2021:

44.7% of adults reported having symptoms of anxiety or depression

Almost 1.5 million adults in North Carolina have a mental health condition. Of those adults with a serious mental health condition, more than half didn't receive the mental health care they needed.

"Over 2.5 million North Carolinians live in a community without enough mental health professionals, and as the Odyssey Outpatient Network continues to expand its presence in the state, we have an opportunity to transform this community's access to mental healthcare," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "We are incredibly proud of our teams in Chapel Hill and Raleigh in opening this important location that furthers our mission of helping more people achieve lasting recovery."

The Chapel Hill location specializes in treating the most prevalent mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, and more complex co-occurring disorders. Its multidisciplinary teams consist of licensed clinicians and board-certified psychiatrists who collaborate in creating individualized treatment plans for each person entering treatment. Each client's treatment is supported by close collaboration with providers in the community to maintain a smooth transition to lower levels of care as clients complete their program.

The Chapel Hill clinic provides psychiatric care for adults of all genders (18 years and older) experiencing mental health conditions and offers multiple levels of care including a partial hospitalization program (PHP), an intensive outpatient program (IOP), and a virtual intensive outpatient program (V-IOP). To learn more, visit the Pasadena Villa Outpatient — Chapel Hill web page.

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), outpatient services, detoxification services, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 400 total beds.

