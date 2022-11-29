Comprise expands digital services team and announces four design awards

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise™, a full-service agency that delivers a comprehensive range of compelling and comprehensive communications services, today announced an expansion of its digital services team and four MarCom Awards in the Print Media category.

“In our modern information age, effective digital services equip brands with the tools and techniques to stand out in a noisy competitive environment,” said Jennifer Stevens, vice president of digital and creative services at Comprise. “Whether creating stunning digital design solutions or employing digital marketing strategies to tell our clients’ stories, we understand how to help businesses leverage the right digital tactics to make the impressions that matter.”

Comprise’s digital marketing offerings include digital media design, search engine optimization, social media strategy and management, web design and development, and video production. The agency’s growing digital services team recently added the following professionals:

In addition, Comprise was recently named a gold winner in both the Brochure and Design (Print) categories of the 2022 MarCom Awards for its business-to-business marketing brochure and branding guidelines, respectively. The agency also developed an infographic and a new logo for clients Valyant AI and Cliintel Capital, respectively, which each earned an honorable mention in the international competition for marketing and communication professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom Awards has honored “excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals.”

“Digital communications are important, but knowing when to apply the entire spectrum of available tools — including print — is important to help tell clients’ stories,” said Stevens.

In early 2022, Comprise completed an extensive rebrand and developed a new visual identity to more adequately communicate the extensive suite of services the agency provides to its clients. The agency’s new name and revamped look represent its evolution within the shifting media landscape over its last 30 years in business.

For more information about how Comprise leverages digital tactics to connect clients with the right audiences using the right messaging, please visit comprise.agency.

About Comprise

Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a full-service agency that delivers the compelling and comprehensive communications services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, we develop and execute communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit comprise.agency.

