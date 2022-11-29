Copperstate Farms to Participate at Second Annual GROW Executive Summit, November 30-December 2

Robert Erwin, Director of Cultivation at Copperstate Farms, will discuss, “Cannabis Industry Impacts Shaping 2023.”



PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator, today announced Director of Cultivation, Robert Erwin, will present at the second annual GROW Executive Summit, November 30-December 2, at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona.

The GROW Executive Summit is the only venue in North America that brings together leaders across the controlled-environment ornamental, vegetable, and cannabis greenhouse businesses.

Erwin will lead a presentation on, “Cannabis Industry Impacts Shaping 2023,” from 8:50 – 9 a.m., on Thursday, December 1st. He will provide a birds-eye view of the development of the cannabis market from the perspective of a long-time commercial grower.

Additionally, Erwin will join a panel of executives for a candid discussion on what makes a successful greenhouse business in 2023 at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2nd. Other panelists include:

Abe VanWingerden, Owner at Metrolina Greenhouses, Inc.

Mike Vallafskey, CEO at Dan and Jerry’s Greenhouse

Brian Cook, President at Local Bounti



Erwin has an extensive background in commercial agriculture with more than thirty years of experience at large-scale cultivation operations throughout North America. Before joining Copperstate Farms, he led production and quality control for some of the top global tomato producers.

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms is the top cannabis wholesaler in Arizona and manages a 40-acre glass greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. The company is also home to award-winning cannabis brand, Good Things Coming, and operates five Sol Flower dispensaries with retail locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe.

For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona, on behalf of licensed entity Holistic Patient Wellness Group, Inc. (License #00000019DCGM00234427 and #00000015ESEM68131310). Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, with locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun City retail operation includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local workers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com .

About GROW Executive Summit:

For more than a decade, the Greenhouse Grower ℠ GROW Initiative has served as the industry’s leading forum for greenhouse grower leaders. GROW is a platform for idea exchange, relationship building, real talk about business challenges, and focused strategic discussions about what’s coming next.

The GROW Executive Summit takes this concept to the next level as the only venue in North America that brings together leaders across the controlled-environment ornamental, vegetable, and cannabis greenhouse businesses. Experience two days of education, discussion, and high-impact networking to help tackle the most critical issues facing your operations. Plus, there will be dedicated time to meet, network, and catch up with colleagues.

