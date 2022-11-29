New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endpoint Security Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368525/?utm_source=GNW





The global end-point security market is expected to grow from $14.05 billion in 2021 to $15.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The end-point security market is expected to grow to $22.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The end-point security market consists of sales of end-point security products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect organisations from increasingly dangerous cyber threats.End-point security refers to a process of securing or protecting devices such as laptops, mobile phones, desktops, and tablets from cyber-attacks and malicious threats.



With the help of this, businesses can protect their devices that are used by employees for work purposes.



The main components of end-point security are software and services. Software is a collection of instructions, programs, or data that are used to run computers and perform specific tasks.The major deployments are on-premise and in the cloud. The main enterprise sizes are large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The various verticals include banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, and other verticals.



North America will be the largest region in the end-point security market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this end-point security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing number of end-points is expected to propel the growth of the end-point security market going forward.An endpoint is a distant computing device that interacts with a network it is linked to on a regular basis.



Smartphones, desktop computers, and laptops are some examples of endpoints.Endpoint security is a technique used to stop cybercriminals and campaigns from using endpoints or entry points of end-user devices, like PCs, laptops, and mobile devices, for malicious purposes.



For instance, in October 2021, according to The Economic Times, an Indian business newspaper, India had the highest mobile data consumption rate at 12 gigabytes or GB per user a month in the world, and the country is adding 25 million new smartphone users every quarter. Therefore, the increasing number of end-points is driving the growth of the end-point security market.



The advent of disruptive technologies is the key trend gaining popularity in the end-point security market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing disruptive technologies to sustain their position in the end-point security market.



For instance, in June 2020, Unistal, an India-based company and market leader in software products and application development, launched Protegent endpoint security software based on technologies such as advanced machine learning and advanced DNS Scan. This software has inculcated an encryption feature and helps in controlling any risky activities by providing proficient monitoring.



In November 2019, Broadcom, Inc., a US-based company that manufactures and supplies global infrastructure software products, acquired Symantec Enterprise Security Business for $10.7 billion. This acquisition is expected to expand the portfolio of Broadcom Inc. and increase the scope of its software for critical infrastructure. Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a US-based software development company that provides solutions to cybersecurity challenges and delivers the most complete, integrated endpoint security platform.



The countries covered in the end-point security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The endpoint security market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides endpoint security market statistics, including endpoint security industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an endpoint security market share, detailed endpoint security market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the endpoint security industry. This endpoint security market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

