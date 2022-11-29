Nextech Receives ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification to Support Compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, the market leader in electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) software for ophthalmology, dermatology, plastic surgery, and other specialty practices, has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification, which goes into effect in 2023. This includes the latest interoperability standards needed to support compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act information-sharing requirements.



“This certification demonstrates Nextech’s commitment to our current and future clients that our products meet the complex technical requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act Final Rule,” said Courtney Tesvich, VP of Regulatory and Compliance for Nextech. “The ONC certification ensures patients have seamless and secure access to their health information—essential functionality that we now provide without additional fees or upcharges to new and existing Nextech customers.”

Nextech EHR products were tested and certified in October 2022 by Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). ONC-ACB approval certifies that Nextech software demonstrates the functionality eligible clinicians need to successfully participate in quality programs requiring certified EHR technology. With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond Group brings a high level of technical expertise. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond Group has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

The 21st Century Cures Act legislation requires practices across all medical specialties, including those that currently do not take part in MIPS, to provide patients with access to their health records and comply with information blocking and operational flexibility requirements by December 31, 2022. All EHR vendors must have certified functionality available to provide patient health information (PHI) upon request. By October 2023, that compliance requirement will extend to the EHR to continue attestation for MIPS and to avoid penalties. For those not Cures Act compliant, the HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) will issue civil monetary penalties that can even impact providers not using a certified EHR. Additionally, providers can be penalized under the information-blocking provisions of the ONC Cures Act final rule.

About This Certification

Nextech software is 2015 Edition Cures Update compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Cures Update Certifications include:

Nextech EHR

Nextech 17 ONC–ACB Certification ID: 15.04.04.2051.Ntec.17.09.1.221121

Nextech with NewCropRx 17 ONC–ACB Certification ID: 15.04.04.2051.Next.17.08.1.221121

IntelleChartPRO

IntelleChartPRO 8 ONC–ACB Certification ID: 15.04.04.2051.Inte.08.01.0.221121

For more, visit:

https://www.nextech.com/compliance/onc-health-it/nextech

https://www.nextech.com/compliance/onc-health-it/intellechart

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete EHR and practice management software provider for more than 11,000 physicians and 60,000 office staff in ophthalmology, dermatology, and plastic surgery specialties across the US. Since 1997, Nextech has focused on reducing costs and boosting productivity to drive efficiency, fuel growth, and simplify the delivery of excellent patient care for clients. Visit Nextech.com to learn more.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

Chris Farrell

VP, Marketing

(813) 998-4229