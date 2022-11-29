Konica Minolta Wins Gold Award for Cybersecurity

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has received the gold award in the cybersecurity category of the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology for its Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) service. The Merit Awards is an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the markets they serve with gold, silver and bronze-level designations.

Launched in August, Konica Minolta’s MEDR service is designed to protect supported endpoints against modern attacks and exploitation. The cloud-based service helps to secure endpoints on organizations’ IT networks by detecting unusual or potentially malicious activity and responding to neutralize any possible threats before they can cause compromise. Konica Minolta’s MEDR service leverages the highly skilled security resources within its Managed IT organization, its team of global security experts and its partnership with SentinelOne to offer a best-in-class solution that is unmatched in this space.

“We are honored to have won this award for our MEDR service,” said Gene Abramov, Vice President, Security Services, Konica Minolta. “While this recognition reinforces our commitment to stay ahead of the curve in endpoint security technology, it also acknowledges our ability to deliver next-generation cybersecurity detection and response solutions that detect, protect and defend our client organizations’ endpoints against advanced malicious attacks and exploitation, with minimal impact on the endpoint itself.”

“The submissions for the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology were overwhelmingly filled with content that communicated the depth and reach technology has on our lives,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director, Merit Awards. “We applaud each of this year’s winners and look forward to their continued successes.”

Visit Konica Minolta online to learn more about its MEDR offering.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants.

# # # # #

Attachments