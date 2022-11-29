Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 11.12 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 31.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market ” By Product Type (Graphics Processing Unit, Field-Programmable Gate Array, Central Processing Unit, Accelerated Processing Unit, and Others), By Application (Data Centers, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Networking, and Other), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market size was valued at USD 1.23 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 31.70% from 2021 to 2028.

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Overview

A hybrid Memory Cube or HMC is a RAM interface that through combining several memory arrays can generate high performance. It relies on the standard DRAM cells to implement memory. On the other hand, High-Bandwidth Memory or HBM is a RAM interface that is specially designed for the 3D stacked SDRAM. With the combination of network devices and graphic accelerators, these RAM interfaces generate high-end performance. HMC and HBM systems collectively applied in Big Data for the presentation, transfer speed, and perseverance necessities.

The increasing adaption of the HMC and HBM technologies in the variety of graphic applications, in response, increases the need for the higher bandwidth considered as the key factor for driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing need for compactness of electronic devices is another factor responsible for growing the market. Furthermore, the advancement in technology tends to increase the activities in artificial intelligence and thereby impose a positive impact on the market.

It has additionally been seen that HMC and HBM devour about 70% less energy per digit than conventional DRAM-based memory advances. For instance, at 128 Gbps of transmission capacity, HBM 1 burns through just 3.30 watts, which is extensively lower than DDR4 (its first memory innovation) which devours 4.48 watts at a similar transfer speed. Thinking about these benefits, the interest for HBM and HMC is required to increment in accordance with the developing interest for high-data transmission, low force devouring, and exceptionally versatile recollections.

However, the conditions related to the thermal agitation owing to the complexity in integration are expected to restrict the growth of the market. HMC and HBM are a heap of DRAM chips that are associated inside to TSVs and remotely to at least one chip utilizing miniature knocks and TSV.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Samsung Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Xilinx Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Open-Silicon, Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., IBM, and Others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market into Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market, by Product Type Graphics Processing Unit Field-Programmable Gate Array Central Processing Unit Accelerated Processing Unit Others

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market, by Application Data Centers High-Performance Computing (HPC) Networking Other

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



