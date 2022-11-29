Lease End Named Winner of BBB Torch Awards

BURLEY, Idaho, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lease End , the leading online platform empowering consumers to take control of their end-of-lease options, announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for the state of Idaho in the Spark Award for Entrepreneurship. This category celebrates emerging entrepreneurial businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high level of character, generate a culture that is authentic about its mission, and genuinely connects with their community.

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P) bestows on businesses operating within its eight-state service area. Winners must demonstrate a high level of personal character, meet the highest standards of ethics, and build trust with their customers and the community.

“The celebration of Torch and Spark Awards is an inspiring time. It was truly remarkable to see how each of this year’s award winners set the standard for what it means to be an exemplary and trustworthy business. We hope this recognition encourages more businesses to make a daily commitment to upholding integrity in the marketplace,” said Tyler Andrew, president, and CEO of BBBGW+P.

Established in Burley in 2021, Lease End illustrates its commitment to meeting the needs of modern car lessees by providing an innovative technology experience in the often outdated auto industry. Lease End’s unique transparency in service has earned consumer trust and empowered their financial decision-making on an overlooked asset. Lease End was ranked 171 on this year’s Inc. 5000 list, and was named Inc.’s fastest growing company in Idaho.

“Lease End and its founders were raised and built in the Gem State, and we want our company to exemplify the same values we grew up with,” Brandon Williams, CEO and co-founder of Lease End said. “We are honored to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau here in the Western States and can’t thank our employees enough for going above and beyond to help create a company worthy of such an award.”

BBBGW+P serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. Torch Awards winners from each state were announced as part of a virtual ceremony on October 27.

About Lease End

Lease End empowers auto-lease owners with the technology to easily exit their lease. Lease End is a fast-growing, forward-thinking fintech company creating a better lease-end experience – one that’s more intuitive to a modern, informed consumer. Since incorporation in early 2021, Lease End’s mission has been to simplify the lease-end process and provide lease owners with the resources necessary to make educated and personalized decisions. Lease End enables users to take control over their end-of-lease options and make decisions that are truly best for them by providing innovative technology and by offering services that are centered around speed, convenience, and transparency.