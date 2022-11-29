New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368521/?utm_source=GNW





The global agriculture wastewater treatment market is expected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2021 to $2.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The agricultural wastewater treatment market is expected to grow to $3.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The agricultural wastewater treatment market consists of sales of agricultural wastewater treatment products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to process or treat various pollutants that are produced by wastewater.Agricultural wastewater treatment refers to a farm management process that helps to reduce the pollution from animal operations and surface runoff that gets contaminated by pesticides, animal slurry, crop residues, irrigation water, or fertilizers.



With the help of this, land pollution can be controlled.



The major technologies in agricultural wastewater treatment are physical solutions, chemical solutions, and biological solutions.The physical solutions refer to a process that uses flotation, sedimentation, and adsorption methods for wastewater treatment.



The sources of pollutants are point sources and non-point sources. The various applications involved are farming, soil resources, groundwater resources, dairy, and other applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural wastewater treatment market in 2021. The regions covered in this agricultural wastewater treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising agricultural water demand is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural wastewater treatment market going forward.Agricultural water refers to water that is used to produce fresh produce and sustain livestock.



Treated wastewater can be used by farmers directly through irrigation or indirectly through replenishing aquifers at a time when we need to produce more food to feed a growing population.For instance, in May 2020, according to the World Bank, a US-based international financial institution, agriculture was responsible for 70% of all freshwater withdrawals and a higher percentage of consumptive water usage due to crop evapotranspiration.



Agriculture water is an essential factor for agriculture production, and agriculture production is estimated to increase by 70% by the year 2050. Therefore, the rising demand for agricultural water is driving the growth of the agricultural wastewater treatment market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural wastewater treatment market.Major companies operating in the agricultural wastewater treatment market are introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Arab Contractors Company and Orascom Construction opened and launched the world’s largest wastewater treatment plant, which was built with ABB’s innovative ABB technology, including electrification, motion, and process automation business areas. The plant has a facility that uses renewable energy to deliver treated water for industrial and agricultural production.



In January 2022, Veolia, a France-based transnational company committed to ecological transformation, acquired Suez for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Veolia aims to enter the future as an ecological transformation champion with a strong balance sheet.



Suez is a French-based company that develops wastewater treatment solutions.



The countries covered in the agriculture wastewater treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The agricultural wastewater treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides agricultural wastewater treatment market statistics, including agricultural wastewater treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an agricultural wastewater treatment market share, detailed agricultural wastewater treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agricultural wastewater treatment industry. This agricultural wastewater treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

