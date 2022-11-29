ALKEME Acquires Dealer Insurance Services

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of Dealer Insurance Services, a Laguna Hills, California-based insurance agency that specializes in benefits, with a sharp focus on the Auto Dealer Industry.

Dealer Insurance Services has been serving Californian families, small business owners and large corporations since 2006. Dealer Insurance Services will continue to operate under its current brand.

"Dealer Insurance Services has built a strong reputation in the California auto dealer industry as a trusted agency, and we felt they strongly aligned with the ALKEME mission," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "This acquisition is another exciting milestone for ALKEME as we continue on our aggressive acquisition plan of strategic assets that further build on our offering and improve our unparalleled service and support."

"We are excited to be joining the ALKEME family as it creates exciting opportunities for accelerated growth," said Sally Saade, President of Dealer Insurance Services. "This partnership allows us to grow, learn and most importantly, better serve our customers with the very best insurance solutions and customer service."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

Contact Information:

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com



Related Images











Image 1: Dealer Insurance Services





ALKEME Insurance acquires Dealer Insurance Services









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment