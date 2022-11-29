Hangover Cure Products Market to Register 14.7% CAGR Growth by 2030, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, hangover cure products market is growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022-2030. Increasing consumption of alcohol, which results in hangovers, nausea, dehydration, reduced energy, and concentration is driving the demand for hangover cure products. Solutions/ drinks are the most popular hangover remedy that has been consumed for several years, especially in Asian countries.



Tablets & capsules accounted for a significant market share in 2021 as these are majorly consumed in European countries like the UK and Germany. Bayer AG is a key player in the market that sells anti-hangover products such as Alka-Seltzer and Berocca. Increasing market penetration of tablets/capsules in the world. is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.



Millennials and Generation Z comprise the major target audience for manufacturers of hangover cure products. These generations are increasingly becoming health conscious and adopting better lifestyles. To maintain their standard of living, they tend to spend more on quality & effective products. However, most hangover cure products available in the market are not regulated by the FDA. This is likely to pose a challenge to market growth in the coming years.



Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13055



Product awareness among consumers is still limited across the world. A large number of consumers still opt for energy drinks, sports drinks, fast food, painkillers, and coffee as a remedy for a hangover. However, with increasing product visibility, the consumer base is expected to expand in the future. To gain consumers’ trust, companies have been highlighting their “science-based” ingredients that help in curing symptoms of a hangover and supporting liver function. Dihydromyricetin (DHM), taurine, n-acetylcysteine (NAC), and vitamin B are among the trending ingredients used in hangover cure products.



Over the past few years, consumers have been opting for naturally derived hangover cure products. Milk thistle, ginger, prickly pear, ginseng, chamomile tea, bananas, coconut water, and eggs are among the popular natural hangover cure products that consumers choose.



Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13055

Key Players



1. Bayer AG

2. More Labs

3. Flyby

4. Rally Labs LLC

5. Himalaya Wellness

6. DOTSHOT

7. DONG-A SOCIO HOLDINGS

8. GLAMI.COM

9. NoDaysWasted

10. HK inno.N Corp

11. DrinkAde

12. Party Patch

13. HANDOK

14. Cheers Health Inc.



Market Segmentation



• Product Insights



o Drinks/Solutions

o Powder

o Tablets & Capsules

o Patches

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Online

o Offline



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 Australia

 South Korea

 Singapore

 Malaysia



o Central and South America



 Brazil



o Middle East and Africa



 UAE



Purchase this Report (Price 4700 USD for a Single-User License): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13055/single

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com