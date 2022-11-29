New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Separators Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368514/?utm_source=GNW

The global battery separator market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2021 to $4.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The battery separator market is expected to grow to $8.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.



The battery separators market consists of sales of battery separators by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to facilitate maximum ionic conductivity while charging and discharging cells to ensure resistance, strength, chemical permeability, and protection from short circuits. Battery separators refer to a polymeric membrane that mechanically separates an anode and cathode within a cell.



The main types of batteries in battery separators are Li-ion, lead acid, and other battery types.Lithium-ion refers to a membrane separating anode and cathode in lithium-ion batteries, and polyolefin is a battery separator material at low cost and maximum chemical stability.



The main material types are polypropylene, polyethylene, and other materials. The major end-users are automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and other end-users.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the battery separator market in 2021. The regions covered in this battery separator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The surge in demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the battery separator market going forward.Consumer electronics refers to any electronic product intended for end users or consumers to purchase and use for daily and non-commercial or professional reasons, whereas electric vehicles are those that run on electricity rather than an internal combustion engine, which generates power by burning fuel and gases.



Battery separators help consumer electronics and electric vehicles by ensuring an effective flow of electricity.For instance, in 2022, according to the Economic Times, an Indian newspaper, the sales of consumer electronics rose 9% from the previous year.



Consumers are increasingly purchasing electronic wearables, laptops, smartphones, refrigerators, and others. For instance, in 2022, according to Insideev, a US-based news website, consumer electronics in the automotive sector, such as electronic car sales in the US, accounted for 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, which is more than 60% compared to the previous year. Therefore, a surge in demand for consumer electronics and electronic vehicles is driving the growth of the battery separator market.



Product innovations have emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the battery separator market.Major companies operating in the battery separator market are focused on developing innovative products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the battery separator market.



For instance, in November 2020, Toray Industries, a Japan-based material manufacturer, developed a non-porous separator for lithium-ion batteries by improving the safety of lithium metal anode batteries, which could significantly boost capacity, especially in wearable electronic gadgets, drones, and electric cars. This was done by regulating the spaces between molecular chains and the affinity for lithium ions by utilising the high heat resistance aramid polymer molecular design technologies.



In September 2021, Entech Technology Inc., a US-based battery separator designer, manufacturer, and seller, completed the acquisition of Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Entech to expand and strengthen its global footprint in Japan and China. Also, the joint venture of Nippon Steel and Entech in Indonesia helps to strengthen their position and gain the trust of customers. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based glass and glazing product manufacturing company operating in the battery separator market.



The countries covered in the battery separator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



