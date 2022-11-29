New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368576/?utm_source=GNW

The pharmaceutical industry is going through significant changes that are altering its business models, according to our analyst. This represents one of the new opportunities for market participants in the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organisations. According to our analysis, the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) market is estimated to be valued at US$1,04,396 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a market value of US$2,03,240 million by 2032.





Growing Demand and Acceptability of Biosimilars Can Be Seen as a Big Opportunity for Pharma CMOs



Growing demand and acceptability of biosimilars can be seen as a big opportunity for contract manufacturing and research organisations. The requirement of affordable healthcare and upcoming patent expiries of innovative biologic drugs offers significant opportunities for biosimilars. Large pharma and biopharma companies see a huge opportunity in biosimilars. Rather than jump into the market on their own, most are interested in sharing their risks and working with collaborators. They are forming joint ventures or partnerships with the outsourcing providers. For Instance, in March 2022, Johnson and Johnson completed a historic agreement between Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and South African manufacturer Aspen SA Operations (Pty) Ltd to enable the first COVID-19 vaccine to be manufactured and made available by an African company for people living in Africa, with the goal of increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates across the continent.





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Top 50 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market, 2022 to 2032





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott Laboratories



• AbbVie Inc.



• Alkermes



• AstraZeneca



• Aurobindo Pharma



• Avid Bioservices, Inc.



• Bavarian Nordic



• Baxter Biopharma Solutions



• Bayer AG



• BD



• bioMérieux



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• CordenPharma International



• Catalent Inc.



• Consort Medical plc



• CSL Limited



• Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.



• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.



• Dupont



• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



• Eli Lilly and Company



• Emergent BioSolutions



• Evonik Industries



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Fresenius SEandCo. KGaA



• Gilead Sciences, Inc.



• GSK plc



• Grifols



• Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd.



• INOVIO Pharmaceuticals



• Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.



• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM)



• Lonza



• McKesson Corporation



• Merck KGaA



• Moderna Inc.



• Nipro Corporation



• Novartis AG



• Novavax



• Novo Nordisk A/S



• Pfizer Inc.



• PPD Inc.



• Sanofi



• Strides Pharma Science Limited



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



• UPM Pharmaceuticals



• VBI Vaccines Inc.



• WuXi AppTec



• ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co., LTD.





Overall world revenue for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,04,396 million in 2022. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032.





