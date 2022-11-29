Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo, 29 November 2022, a closely related party of Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today bought 1,500 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 96.7058 per share. Following this transaction, Carlos de Sousa and closely related parties hold 21,556 shares and 416,035 share options in Ultimovacs ASA.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





