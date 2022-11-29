Cloudbeds Named a Major Player in the 2022 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Hospitality PMS Vendor Assessment

San Diego, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, announced the company is positioned as a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hospitality Property Management Systems 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48098122, November 2022). The report evaluates the strength of vendors as innovation and efficiency partners as well as capabilities in integration and partnerships, user experience, innovation, data reporting and analytics, guest engagement, flexibility and scalability.

“The hospitality industry underwent massive changes the past few years. To keep a competitive edge, lodging businesses need more than a traditional property management system,” said Adam Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudbeds. “Our team is meeting that need. We’re rapidly expanding our product capabilities and offerings to set all lodging businesses up for success. We believe being named a 'Major Player' in the IDC MarketScape indicates the strength of our technology in delivering quality, forward-thinking solutions to the modern hotelier.”

IDC MarketScape is the premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT (information and communications technology) vendors for a wide range of technology markets.

Since closing its Series D funding round in November 2021, Cloudbeds made three strategic acquisitions to enhance and expand its offerings to address major pain points for both lodging businesses and guests. This fall, Cloudbeds released both Cloudbeds Amplify, a new done-for-you digital marketing solution, and Whistle for Cloudbeds, a guest engagement solution designed to enhance guest communication, increase revenue through upsells and streamline internal operations.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds provides the platform that powers hospitality, driving streamlined operations, increasing reservations and revenue, and enabling memorable guest experiences for lodging businesses of all sizes and types across the globe. The award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines solutions for front desk, revenue, distribution, guest acquisition and guest engagement in a single unified system, enhanced by a marketplace of third-party integrations. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS and No. 1 Hotel Management System by Hotel Tech Report in 2022 and recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2021. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.