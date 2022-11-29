New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Packaging Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368572/?utm_source=GNW





Internet Platforms Resulting in a Surge In Demand for Bulk Industrial Packaging Solutions and Services



The global industrial packaging industry, also known as the bulk packaging market, is defined by the use of packaging in a variety of industries to safeguard manufactured goods that require long-term storage. Industrial packaging comprises specialized packaging that makes supply chain procedures easier while also protecting manufactured products from the elements. In comparison to other types of packing, industrial packaging materials have a higher strength and thickness.





A wide range of items are protected, shipped, and stored using industrial packaging. Industrial packaging is often done directly after production at the production site, but it can be utilised at any point in the supply chain. This sort of packaging is typically used for products that are delicate and rely largely on stability, are dangerous or voluminous, or have components that are sensitive to one another. Growing environmental concerns about the proper disposal and recycling of packaging materials have resulted in the implementation of new policies and regulations requiring businesses to recover their resources.





The coronavirus epidemic has wreaked havoc on most of the market’s manufacturing, development, production, and logistics units. The industrial packaging business also had a bearable slowdown in growth, as demand for bulk packaging for chemicals, agriculture, and other industries fell significantly. However, several variables have favoured the packaging industry. People are unable to walk outside due to lockdown limitations, therefore they must rely on internet platforms to buy everyday necessities, resulting in a surge in demand for bulk industrial packaging solutions and services.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Product



• Drums



• IBCs



• Sacks



• Other Products





Market Segment by Application



• Food and Beverage



• Automotive



• Pharmaceutical



• Chemical



• Other Application





Market Segment by Material



• Cardboard



• Flexible Materials



• Rigid Plastic



• Metal



• Glass



• Other Packaging Materials





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Industrial Packaging Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Amcor Limited



• AmeriGlobe



• BAG Corp



• Berry Global Group, Inc.



• Chem-Tainer Industries



• Cleveland Steel Container Corporation



• Composite Containers, LLC



• East India Drums and Barrels



• Greif Inc.



• International Paper



• Intertape Polymer Group



• Mauser Packaging Solutions



• Mondi PLC



• Myers Container



• Orora Packaging Australia



• SCHÜTZ GmbHandCo.



• Sealed Air



• Sonoco Products Company



• Ven Pack



• WestRock Company





Overall world revenue for Industrial Packaging Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$8,669 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





