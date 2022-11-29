Investing in Future, CaptionCall by Sorenson Announces 8 Scholarship Winners

English Spanish

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CaptionCall by Sorenson announced the winners of the company’s 2022 Audiology Student Scholarships. These scholarships support the company’s ongoing commitment to providing inclusive communication technologies and services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people. Recipients each received a $3,000 scholarship.



The National Institute on Deafness and Communication Disorders reports more than 48 million Americans experience some form of hearing loss. CaptionCall by Sorenson provides phone captioning service for people with hearing loss who need captions to use the telephone effectively.

“Audiology services remain a critical piece of communication accessibility. We support the education of future hearing health practitioners. As they are the future audiologists who will be serving people experiencing hearing loss, we want to support their formal training,” said CaptionCall by Sorenson’s CEO Jorge Rodriguez.

Now in its sixth year, the annual scholarships were awarded to eight recipients, who will be attending the following universities:

Breanna Corle Rush University in Chicago, Illinois Lauren Joy University of Memphis in Tennessee Catrina Liner Pacific University in Hillsboro, Oregon Katie Matofsky Montclair State University in New Jersey Celine Minasian University Colorado Boulder in Colorado Alexis Remshak Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois Kari Thompson Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri Abbie White University of Arizona in Tucson

In response to the award, second-year Washington University School of Medicine student Kari Thompson said, “Not only do I want to be an audiologist, but also an educator, a team member, a support system, and a resource to my future patients. By awarding me the CaptionCall by Sorenson scholarship, you are helping me to reach my professional goals in the field of audiology.”

CaptionCall by Sorenson scholarship information can be found on the CaptionCall by Sorenson website. To be eligible for the 2023 Audiology Student Scholarship, applicants must be a current undergraduate student planning to pursue full-time graduate studies in audiology or a current graduate student in an audiology program. Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a scale of 4.0. Scholarship recipients must then be enrolled in a full-time graduate-level course of study in audiology at an accredited school in the United States.

About CaptionCall by Sorenson

CaptionCall (www.captioncall.com) is the industry leader in providing captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss and who needs captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people, it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues. All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

About Sorenson

At Sorenson, we believe communication is fundamental to the human experience, which is why our innovative technology and services are accessible, inclusive, and functionally equivalent for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse communities across the globe. As one of the world’s leading language service providers and the world’s leading provider of communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages. Sorenson offers caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. Supporting people is what drives Sorenson to, every day, Connect Beyond Words. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.