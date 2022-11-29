New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Direct-to-Patient Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368571/?utm_source=GNW





Industry Focus on Patient-Centricity Is Driving the Market Growth



The direct-to-patient and home trial support (DtP/HTS) strategy can provide priceless assistance to patients, regardless of whether they are getting a commercial therapy that has been approved or are taking part in a clinical trial. The DtP strategy has developed over the past ten years, with global adoption expanding dramatically in the last three years, fuelled by an industry focus on patient-centricity that is becoming more intense. This strategy provides considerable benefits for the patient as well as all other parties by enabling patients to obtain individualised care, cutting-edge or well-established therapies without leaving the comfort of their own homes. Technology has changed every part of our everyday life, which makes the world feel smaller than it has ever been.





Businesses in the medical, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries have refrained from embracing social media for a variety of reasons. Corporations welcomed it, but pharmacists baulked because they thought it would present an excessive amount of legal risk. Even so, a few forerunners in the direct-to-patient sector have prepared the way for others. They have demonstrated that, in the quickly evolving healthcare environment of today, it is not only doable but also crucial. Tens of thousands of branding exercises are sent to patients in the medical field each day.





Segments Covered in the Report





Type



• Direct-to-Patient Marketing



• Direct-to-Patient Health Services



• Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trials



• Direct-to-Patient Logistics





Direct-to-Patient Marketing



• DTC Prescribed Drug Advertising



• Disease Awareness Campaigns



• Brand Promotion



• Healthcare Services Promotion



• Laboratory Testing Promotion



• Other Direct-to-Patient Marketing





Direct-to-Patient Health Services



• Tele Consultation



• Drug Prescription



• Medical Call Centers



• Telesampling



• Online Services





Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trials



• Tele Health Screening



• Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP)



• Patient Support Systems



• Other Clinical Trial Services





Direct-to-Patient Logistics



• Prescribed Medicine Delivery



• Pre-Clinical Supplies



• Clinical Trial Supplies



• Home Trial Support



• Test Samples Collection



• Rest All CSO Services





Therapeutics



• Cardiovascular Disease



• Respiratory Diseases



• Oncology



• Infectious Diseases



• Dermatology



• Other Therapeutics





Model



• Depot-to-Patient



• Site-to-Patient



• Hybrid Model



• Direct-From-Patient (DfP)



• Other DtP Models





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





MEA



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• UAE



• Rest of MEA





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Direct-to-Patient Market Report 2022-2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Access TeleCare



• Agnity Inc.



• AMD Global Telemedicine



• American Well



• Avel eCare



• Axs Health



• Babylon Health



• Citius Tech



• Dictum Health Inc.



• Doctor Anywhere



• Doctor on Demand



• Health Partners



• Health Tap



• HIMS



• Marken



• 20/20 NOW



• NURX



• Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



• Specialists on call, Inc.



• Teladoc Health Inc.



• True pill



• Up Script Health





Overall world revenue for Direct-to-Patient (DTP) Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$40,746 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





