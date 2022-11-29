New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368570/?utm_source=GNW





The Skies Would Soon Be Controlled by an Unmanned Traffic Management System (UTM)



Delivery drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, are pilotless aircraft that transport packages to a specified location. To generate thrust, these flying robots typically have 4 to 8 propellers and rechargeable Li-Po batteries. The delivery drones operate autonomously or remotely via a ground-control station. Drone operators can keep track of multiple flying bots at once. Road transportation has traditionally been the backbone of the logistics industry.





Beyond-visible-line-of-sight technology is required for delivery drones to fly autonomously. Drones will be able to deliver packages to customers’ locations using GPS systems. However, there may be potential roadblocks. Automatic sense and avoid systems are required to prevent in-air and ground accidents, whether the object is a bird, a tree, or another drone. The skies would soon be controlled by an unmanned traffic management system (UTM). Built-in sensors and cameras will be able to detect the proximity and speed of a nearby object, allowing the drone to take a responsive action to avoid the obstacle.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Type



• Persistent



• Non-Persistent





Market Segment by Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Service





Market Segment by Solution



• Communication Infrastructure



• Surveillance Infrastructure



• Navigation Infrastructure



• Other Solutions





Market Segment by Service



• Security Services



• Flight Services



• Information and Database Services



• Upgrade and Maintenance Services



• Other Services





Market Segment by End-User



• Agriculture and Forestry



• Real Estate and Construction



• Industrial and Energy



• Logistics and Transportation



• Surveillance and Monitoring



• Other End-User





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Airbus Group SE



• AirMap Inc.



• Altitude Angel Limited



• Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI)



• Boeing



• Frequentis AG



• Leonardo S.p.A.



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• Nokia



• PrecisionHawk Inc.



• Rockwell Collins (Collins Aerospace)



• SenseFly Inc.



• Skydio



• Skyward IO Inc.



• Swoop Aero



• Thales Group



• Unifly NV



• Viasat Inc.



• Volans-i



• Wing Aviation LLC





