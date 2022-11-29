New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatological Drugs Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368569/?utm_source=GNW





Factors Such As the Impact of Skin Disease on Quality Of Life and the Resulting Need to Tackle This Are Driving the Market Growth



WHO (World Health Organization) defined it as disability in skin conditions that impact the well-being, mental health, ability to function, and social participation and restrict engagement with others. Quality of life (QoL) tools help in these and some of the tools include the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) and the Skindex. The QoL can be impaired for a variety of reasons mainly due to symptoms of the disease. Atopic eczema is one disease where the psychological burden is particularly pronounced. Psychosomatic involvement is the main characteristic of atopic eczema and is considered in therapeutic management. Furthermore, QOL in atopic dermatitis has also been included in educational programs, under the name ‘eczema school’. In the UK, there is a charity called Eczema Outreach Scotland that supported families living in Scotland that gradually expanded to support families in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland and was named Eczema Outreach Support with a focus on practical and emotional aspects of having a child with eczema.





The rise in demand for dermatological products post COVID-19



There has been a sudden surge in demand for dermatological drugs as consumers and patients are becoming more aware and conscious. Moreover, as consumers presume their work post-COVID-19, exposure to heat, pollution, and stress has boosted the demand for anti-acne, skin brightening, anti-fungal, and emollients. With a long hiatus of 2 years due to COVID-19, there has been a rise in footfall observed for dermatology consulting thereby boosting the overall growth of the dermatology drugs market.





Segments Covered in the Report





Disease



• Psoriasis



• Dermatitis



• Acne



• Skin Infection



• Antiaging



• Antifungal



• Skin Cancer



• Hair Loss



• Hyperpigmentation



• Other Diseases





Type



• Generics



• Biologics





Route of Administration



• Topical



• Oral



• Parenteral





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and xx leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Dermatology Drugs Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott Laboratories



• AbbVie



• Bayer Pharmaceuticals



• BMS



• Cipla Pharmaceutical



• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories



• Eli Lilly and Company



• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited



• GSK



• Janssen Pharma



• Lupin Limited



• Merck



• Pfizer



• Roche



• Sanofi Pasteur Pharmaceutical



• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



• Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Zydus Cadila Healthcare Pharmaceutical





Overall world revenue for the Dermatology Drugs Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$26.1 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





