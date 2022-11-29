Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions carried out on 21 to 25 november 2022 as part of a share buyback program

|Regulated Information
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 21 TO 25 NOVEMBER 2022 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 29, 2022 – Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 14 December 2021.
These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.
Information on these transactions are the following:
|Trading date
|LEI
|ISIN
|Volume
|Weighted average purchase price (euros)
|Market
|(number of shares)
|21/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|44 536
|89,1465
|XPAR
|21/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|32 504
|89,1920
|CEUX
|21/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|8 011
|89,1741
|TQEX
|21/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|3 688
|89,2206
|AQEU
|22/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|18 652
|89,3334
|XPAR
|22/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|7 806
|89,3520
|CEUX
|22/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|1 402
|89,5966
|TQEX
|22/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|699
|89,3495
|AQEU
|23/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|2 583
|89,9844
|XPAR
|23/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|503
|89,9933
|CEUX
|23/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|259
|89,9932
|TQEX
|23/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|176
|90,0000
|AQEU
|24/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|10 460
|89,9281
|XPAR
|24/11/2022
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|7 148
|89,9723
|CEUX
Total
|138,427
Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html)
