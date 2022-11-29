Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions carried out on 21 to 25 november 2022 as part of a share buyback program

| Source: Sodexo SA Sodexo SA

Issy-les-Moulineaux, FRANCE

Regulated Information

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 21 TO 25 NOVEMBER 2022 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 29, 2022 – Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 14 December 2021.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date

LEI

ISIN

VolumeWeighted average purchase price (euros)

Market

(number of shares)
21/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122044 53689,1465XPAR
21/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122032 50489,1920CEUX
21/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212208 01189,1741TQEX
21/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212203 68889,2206AQEU
22/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122018 65289,3334XPAR
22/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212207 80689,3520CEUX
22/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212201 40289,5966TQEX
22/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122069989,3495AQEU
23/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212202 58389,9844XPAR
23/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122050389,9933CEUX
23/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122025989,9932TQEX
23/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122017690,0000AQEU
24/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122010 46089,9281XPAR
24/11/2022969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212207 14889,9723CEUX
  

Total		     138,427   
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html)

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

  • 21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022 consolidated revenues
  • 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 53 countries (as at Aug. 31, 2022)
  • 100 million consumers served dail13
  • 13.4 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as at November 28, 2022)


Attachment


Attachments

Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program 21 to 25 november 2022