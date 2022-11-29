Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions carried out on 21 to 25 november 2022 as part of a share buyback program

English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 21 TO 25 NOVEMBER 2022 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 29, 2022 – Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 14 December 2021.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date



LEI



ISIN



Volume Weighted average purchase price (euros)



Market



(number of shares) 21/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 44 536 89,1465 XPAR 21/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 32 504 89,1920 CEUX 21/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 8 011 89,1741 TQEX 21/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3 688 89,2206 AQEU 22/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 18 652 89,3334 XPAR 22/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 7 806 89,3520 CEUX 22/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1 402 89,5966 TQEX 22/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 699 89,3495 AQEU 23/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 2 583 89,9844 XPAR 23/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 503 89,9933 CEUX 23/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 259 89,9932 TQEX 23/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 176 90,0000 AQEU 24/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 10 460 89,9281 XPAR 24/11/2022 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 7 148 89,9723 CEUX



Total 138,427

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html)

