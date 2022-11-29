New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Money Laundering: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368454/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of anti-money laundering solutions and service providers.



The report covers the market for anti-money laundering with regard to the user base, across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for anti-money laundering in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



The scope of the study includes anti-money laundering development platforms and associated services, and services associated with the platform. However, software and deployment numbers developed in the anti-money laundering platform, predeveloped anti-money laundering applications, and physical services have been excluded from the study.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 14 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for anti-money laundering (AML) procedures, technologies and solutions

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Discussion of the significant driving trends and challenges affecting the anti-money laundering market and its vendor landscape

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for anti-money laundering in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market for anti-money laundering policies, technologies, and procedures, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

- Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global anti-money laundering market

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including ACI Worldwide; BAE Systems Inc.; Fiserv, Inc. and Oracle Corp.



Summary:

Anti-money laundering (AML) comprises laws, policies, and regulations to safeguard financial frauds and illegal activity.Organizations must comply with these regulations even though compliance led financial institutions do have compliance departments and purchase software solutions.



As times are changing, organizations are becoming more adaptive to the AML technologies and the end-user industry is reflecting various important trends shaping how they are being utilized.Increasing stringent regulations and compliance obligations for organizations are projected to boost the industry growth.



Numerous government bodies globally have enacted the regulations and laws to counter terrorism funding and combat money laundering incidents.Furthermore, rising investments in anti-money laundering solutions brings in more rewards which is likely to negate the detrimental repercussions involved in fraudulent activities.



The rising sophistication of attacks, technological complexities, and budgetary issues in developing in-house fraud detection solutions are some of the major factors that are projected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



The global market for anti-money laundering was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2021.This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



In the recent years, anti-money laundering has become one of the most important compliance requirements for banking and financial institutions.Amidst the increasing number of reports on suspicious financial activities, organizations are majorly exploring ways for managing compliance costs in a much better manner where security concerns are paramount.



Apart from these, the anti-money laundering technologies are also facing some other significant trends such as increasing demand for more consolidated platforms to perform various types of customer life-cycle risk management, AML functions, and augmented collaboration between regulators and reg-tech organizations.



In this report, the global market for anti-money laundering has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user industry, and geography.Based on organization size, the antimoney laundering market has been categorized into large organizations and small and medium organizations (SMOs).



Large organizations currently dominate the market, and this category was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated that the anti-money laundering market for large organizations will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Based on component, the anti-money laundering market has been segmented into solutions and services.Based on deployment, the anti-money laundering market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise.



Based on end-user industry, the anti-money laundering market has been segmented into banking and financial services (BFSI), government, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others.

