Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 21 to 25 November 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 21 to 25 November 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|4,243
|53.6891
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|757
|53.4415
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|7,032
|53.1965
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|4,968
|53.1368
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|4,660
|52.4619
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|1,340
|52.3796
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|5,768
|52.9900
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|2,232
|52.9309
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|6,085
|54.6735
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Nov-22
|FR0000073298
|2,915
|54.6945
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
