Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 21 to 25 November 2022)

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 21 to 25 November 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Nov-22FR00000732984,24353.6891XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8721-Nov-22FR000007329875753.4415DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Nov-22FR00000732987,03253.1965XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Nov-22FR00000732984,96853.1368DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Nov-22FR00000732984,66052.4619XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Nov-22FR00000732981,34052.3796DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Nov-22FR00000732985,76852.9900XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Nov-22FR00000732982,23252.9309DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Nov-22FR00000732986,08554.6735XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Nov-22FR00000732982,91554.6945DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

