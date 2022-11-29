Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 21 to 25 November 2022)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 21 to 25 November 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Nov-22 FR0000073298 4,243 53.6891 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Nov-22 FR0000073298 757 53.4415 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Nov-22 FR0000073298 7,032 53.1965 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Nov-22 FR0000073298 4,968 53.1368 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Nov-22 FR0000073298 4,660 52.4619 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Nov-22 FR0000073298 1,340 52.3796 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Nov-22 FR0000073298 5,768 52.9900 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Nov-22 FR0000073298 2,232 52.9309 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Nov-22 FR0000073298 6,085 54.6735 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Nov-22 FR0000073298 2,915 54.6945 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

