29/11/2022

LACROIX to help upgrade Oslo’s smart public lighting infrastructure

The Norwegian capital city Oslo aims to be at the forefront of modernity, making itself as environment-friendly as possible. True to its commitment, the 700,000-people city operates a public lighting network of close to 60,000 lampposts, 50% of which have already transitioned to LED and the remainder to transition in the coming years. Recently faced with energy price inflation, the city also has the ambition to make its infrastructure smarter.

Against this backdrop, it has selected LACROIX through its City activity to equip new LED lampposts with radio-based communication abilities. The equipment takes the form of a LACROIX Zhaga1 communication node set on top of each individual lamppost, as well as a gateway module installed in corresponding electrical cabinets. It allows connected management of light points through a scalable RF communication network and enables the control and remote management of street lighting equipment.

LACROIX has partnered with a local Norwegian partner providing software development (as well as first-line technical and training support), to offer a truly interoperable solution with multiple benefits. For the operator on the one hand, it is now possible to monitor and control the infrastructure, enabling switching on and off of equipped lights and modulation of light intensity based on actual nighttime, daytime, or day of the year local needs, and preventive maintenance, whether at the city, neighbourhood or individual lamppost level. On the other hand, the city administration itself can offer its constituents with a more attractive lighting infrastructure, optimised energy usage, minimized light pollution as well as effective prioritisation of infrastructure investments.

The contract has an initial duration of 2 years which may be prolonged by a year twice, for a maximum duration of 4 years, over which a minimum revenue of €1.5M may be recorded done by equipping thousands of lampposts in the first instance. With the award taking place in June, and inaugural order in July, first deliveries have been made and installations are underway. LACROIX therefore expects to record the first financial impacts of this new commercial win over the course of the 2nd half of the year.

“We’re very happy with this new contract, which showcases our increased capacity to leverage our expertise in public lighting management internationally, on large-scale projects”, declared Vincent SABOT, Executive Managing Director of the City Activity of LACROIX, “Not only did we secure a very significant customer at the forefront of the idea of Smart City as well as a prominent reference in the whole Nordic region where we’re currently focusing much of our efforts for City’s international expansion, but it is also a contract with very significant upside potential as the city may decide to go beyond its initial intent.”

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, with 501million euros revenue in 2021, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructure such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

About LACROIX's City Activity

As an expert in high-tech equipment and industrial IoT (Internet of Things) solutions for smart mobility, LACROIX’s City Activity supplies simple, complete solutions for optimizing and digitalizing cities and regions. Its expertise is based on three pillars: smart lighting, road safety and traffic management.

Drawing on its six industrial production sites in Europe and six international subsidiaries, this activity is able to support public and private bodies with transformation of the road network into a fluid, secure and sustainable space, thanks to its Smart Street and Smart Road solutions. With over 600 employees, the activity recorded a turnover of 110 million euros in 2021.

1 The Zhaga consortium is a global lighting-industry organization that aims to standardize interfaces of components of LED luminaires, in which LACROIX City is an associate member.

