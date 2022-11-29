Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive industry uses specialized test equipment to evaluate and guarantee vehicle effectiveness. Vehicles can go the distance with the aid of automobile test equipment. Everything that is required to check the operation and performance of a vehicle is included. Vehicle emissions of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), nitrous oxide (N2O), and methane (CH4) are significant causes of climate change (CH4). The emission of these gases is an important cause of the current and projected climate change and societal dislocation. Transporting people from one place to another is the primary function of passenger cars. There is a growing demand for automotive test equipment because of the importance of ensuring mass-produced vehicles meet all regional and international safety and environmental standards.





Developing Transportation Sector Drives the Global Market

People can travel to geographically distant locations, such as the commercial and residential centers of society, using various modes of transportation. In terms of getting from one place to another, whether for work or play, the transportation sector is a godsend. A company's ability to interact with its suppliers, competitors, and customers is facilitated by the availability of transportation. When a nation invests in its transportation network, it helps the economy grow and develop. One of the many ways a well-functioning transportation system benefits the economy and creates new jobs and investment opportunities is by facilitating access to new markets. Greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, and others.

The Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in the Automotive Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The automotive industry has made identifying emission sources and developing emission detection and measurement technologies a top priority. Protecting businesses from financial losses caused by unintentional emissions necessitates the development of a sensor technology capable of meeting these requirements and collecting data on various gases. Internet of Things advancements is expected to play a pivotal role in resolving the dependable vehicle emission detection (IoT) issue. When dangerous emissions are detected in a moving vehicle, alerts can be issued by a network of emission sensors and other devices communicating via the internet. Vehicle emission testing equipment is predicted to increase in the coming years due to the improved capabilities made possible by IoT technology.





Report Scope

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global automotive emission test equipment market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the wealthiest part of the world due mainly to the United States and Canada and their respective economies. As a result of its large and diverse market, the United States is a pioneer in this space. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the United States is responsible for 50% of global vehicle emissions and 30% of global vehicle ownership. Research and development of electric emission control devices fueled by such systems may present opportunities for regional market participants.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. The region is a significant center for automobile manufacturing. Consumers' increased purchasing power has led to a rise in vehicle sales in the area. Due to the low production cost and availability of cheap labor, many OEMs have built the production facilities themselves or collaborated with domestic vehicle manufacturers. The Asia-Pacific region, already homes to the primary suppliers of automotive test equipment , is expected to become the fastest-growing worldwide due to rising safety standards and technological development.

Europe is the world's manufacturing hub, and the European market for automobile emission testing equipment is the largest in the world. Many of the world's largest automakers have established local offices here. Because the region has accepted safety certification, local manufacturers actively provide excellent safety features that numerous safety criteria have tested. Regarding regulating and testing vehicle emissions, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands are at the forefront of European Union member states.

Key Highlights

The global automotive emission test equipment market size is projected to reach USD 1135.99 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 1135.99 million by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on the solution , the global automotive emission test equipment market is bifurcated into emission test equipment and emission test services. The emission test equipment segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global automotive emission test equipment market is bifurcated into emission test equipment and emission test services. The emission test equipment segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on application , the global automotive emission test equipment market is bifurcated into periodic testing inspections and inspection & maintenance. The periodic testing inspections segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global automotive emission test equipment market is bifurcated into periodic testing inspections and inspection & maintenance. The periodic testing inspections segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global automotive emission test equipment market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

List of top key global automotive emission test equipment market suppliers

Capelec

Applus +

AVL List GmbH

ETAS

TSI

TEXA SPA

Opus Inspection





Global Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Solution

Emission Test Equipment

Emission Test Services

By Applications

Periodic Testing Inspections

Inspection & Maintenance

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In April 2022, Applus+ purchased IDV and will run the three mandatory vehicle inspection stations in the Madrid area.

In June 2022, AVL Boosts Vehicle Testing Capabilities with Rohde & Schwarz GNSS Simulator





