Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Global Market Outlook

This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global SAF market for 2022-2027.



To calculate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of SAFs for aviation industries, including commercial airlines, business, general airlines, military aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles, are considered. The report also presents the competitive landscape and a subsequent detailed profile of the key players operating in the market.



Furthermore, the study also discusses the market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.



The report is divided into seven chapters -

- Chapter Three presents an overview and assesses market trends, drivers, and challenges.

- Chapter Four presents the SAF market volume by technology and gives the market forecast for 2027.

- Chapter Five presents the SAF market volume by platform and gives the market forecast for 2027.

- Chapter Six presents the SAF market volume by region and gives the market forecast for 2027.

- Chapter Seven presents the company profile of the top ten companies.



A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the segments for 2020 due to COVID-19.A negative impact due to the Russia-Ukraine war that started in February 2022 has also been considered in this report.



The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.



Report Includes:

- A comprehensive overview of the global market for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the revenue generated through sales of SAFs for aviation industries, including commercial airlines, business, general airlines, military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles

- Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, industry-specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the SAF industry and industry participants, suppliers, government bodies, associations and customers

- Latest information on the recent market developments, merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within global SAF market

- Market share analysis of the key market participants in global SAF market, their product portfolio, research priorities, and the company competitive landscape



Summary:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a kind of biofuel used to power aircraft.SAF is a drop-in fuel blended with conventional jet fuel.



Drop-in fuel means the aircraft can use the oil without changes in aircraft or architecture.SAF can be produced from various feedstock, including used vegetable oils, animal fat waste, municipal solid waste, non-food energy crops, algae, and forest residue.



The SAF can also be produced by capturing carbon from the air. Thus, in this backdrop, SAF is divided into two types -

- Biojet fuels – SAF produced using biomass and municipal solid waste (MSW).

- Synthetic fuel/e-fuel/Power-to-liquid – SAF produced by converting renewable energy into SAF via electrolysis.



Currently, most of the SAF produced is from biomass and municipal solid waste.



As SAF is produced using renewable feedstock, it reduces carbon emissions by 80% in its lifecycle process.It also reduces other harmful gases like sulfur.



Conventional jet fuels categorized as Jet A/A1 fuels have strict specifications, which are approved by a regulatory body ASTM.The primary grade of jet fuel should have the specification of ASTM D1655.



The SAF meets the properties of conventional jet fuels, and thus it can also replace Jet A/A1 fuels entirely without altering the aircraft turbines.

