Open English Launches Free Online English Proficiency Test to Advance English-Learning in the United States

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open English, the leading English-learning platform in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market, recently launched a free online English proficiency test to aid interested participants in achieving their English-learning goals. The test, which only takes 15 minutes to complete, provides instant results and includes questions and interactive activities that determine the comprehension skills and English proficiency of each participant.

With around 42 million non-English household speakers in the U.S., a number that's steadily risen for more than three decades, this test facilitates learning by allowing for specialized instruction alongside peers who share similar proficiency levels. It's also an important entry point to establishing realistic learning objectives and measuring a participant's progress.

"Part of what makes Open English such a successful English-learning platform is our emphasis on students beginning their studies at the right level, with the right native-speaking teachers and the right study plan," explained Andrés Moreno, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Open English. "Our new English proficiency test will make this process even easier, giving students the confidence they need to succeed."

According to the United States Census Bureau's American Community Survey Report titled "Language Use in the United States: 2019," nearly 62% of the U.S. population speaks exclusively Spanish at home. Of those, 14.5% rated their English-speaking ability as "not well," with 7.3% not speaking English at all. And while the U.S. doesn't have an official language, English is the most commonly used. Meaning those who lack proficiency may face social, economic or educational roadblocks. Not only do these statistics make Open English's proficiency test a critical first step in English-learning, it emphasizes the importance of the company's customized learning solutions for non-English speakers.

Those interested in taking the test and beginning their studies with Open English should visit https://www.openenglish.com/test-de-ingles/.

Open English is the leading English-learning platform in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, providing live, online instruction to 1.5 million students that have enrolled to date. The company is disrupting the brick-and-mortar language-learning market with a proprietary technology platform that offers unlimited, 24/7 access to live classes with native-speaking teachers. Open English offers customized learning solutions for businesses (Open English for Business), children (Open English Junior), and digital skills development (NextU). Open English has also expanded its business with Open Mundo, a new online language learning platform that offers French, Italian and Portuguese live classes. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Bangalore and São Paulo. To learn more about Open English, visit OpenEnglish.com.

