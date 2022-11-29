Porsche launches exciting new interactive NFT collection at Art Basel in Miami

Stuttgart/Miami, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche presents its next brand experience in the digital world at Art Basel in Miami, unveiling the brand's newest collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT). Porsche's new project in the field of digital art is realized by the Hamburg-based designer and 3D artist Patrick Vogel, who has created digital images that revolve around a white Porsche 911 Carrera. Buyers can influence and help shape the design of their individual NFT in a collaborative and immersive journey. To do so, they can choose from three core themes of the Porsche brand and integrate them onto the artwork according to their personal preferences. The Performance, Heritage and Lifestyle themes to choose from will influence the look and character of the digital collectibles. Owners then have access to their individual collectibles in the virtual world, with each being created by Unreal Engine 5.

“Porsche has longstanding links to the creative arts and we’re excited to take this next step at Art Basel in launching a beautiful, and of course unique, set of NFTs to allow private ownership of a piece of Porsche art. We’re excited for the launch in Miami, and to witness the work of the NFT owners as their bespoke artwork develops over the course of the coming months,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

From January 2023, interested parties will have access to a total of 7,500 unique digital collectibles. As is common in the Web 3.0 scene, it is possible to register in advance on an Allowlist. Per person, the purchase of NFTs is limited to three copies. Each digital work of art costs 0.911 ETH including VAT.

"With the NFT artworks, we are transferring our understanding of modern luxury and Porsche's unique brand positioning into the digital world. In this way, we are building a truly special and one of a kind Porsche Web 3.0 community with which we want to engage in intensive exchange," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing. Owners of Porsche NFTs get exclusive access to experiences in the virtual and real worlds. This allows digital pioneers to participate directly in Porsche's journey into the world of Web 3.0 and enter into dialog with the brand.

With its next virtual brand presence, Porsche is underscoring its position as an iconic brand and transferring the fascination of its sports cars to desirable artifacts in the digital world. As customers have come to expect from Porsche, the NFT is rare, iconic and timeless like its sports cars. Digital art is just one aspect of Porsche's Web 3.0 strategy. Porsche is working on approaches to integrate the potential of blockchain into existing and future processes and solutions. The focus of innovation management is on the buying experience, the metaverse, the supply chain, sustainability and the vehicle itself.

Digital art made real: "The Art of Dreams" in Miami

Porsche rounds off the brand's presence in Miami with an impressive physical art experience. Digital artist Chris Labrooy's physical installation on the beach at the Pérez Art Museum Miami brings Porsche's "The Art of Dreams" initiative to America for the first time for Miami Art Week visitors. The larger-than-life figure, titled "Dream Big." is a tribute to childhood dreams and raises questions for audiences such as: Do we follow our dreams? Where will our dreams take us?

Labrooy's installation incorporates a white Porsche 911 Carrera, tying into the NFT release. The vehicle is the connecting element between the digital collectibles and the physical world. It is at the center of all the haptic and virtual initiatives that Porsche will present during Art Basel in Miami.

