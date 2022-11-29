The Global Cables and Accessories Market is expected to grow by $43.66 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cables and Accessories Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192497/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the cables and accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of smart grid technology, large-scale deployment of explosion-resistant cable terminations, and the evolution of high-temperature superconducting cables.



The cables and accessories market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Infrastructure

• Industrial

• Renewable



By Type

• Low

• Medium

• High



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing trend to replace existing overhead distribution lines as one of the prime reasons driving the cables and accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of renewable energy and the growth in data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cables and accessories market covers the following areas:

• Cables and accessories market sizing

• Cables and accessories market forecast

• Cables and accessories market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cables and accessories market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd, BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, EL Sewedy Electric Co., Eland Cables Ltd., Encore Wire Corp, Finolex Cables Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Taihan Cable and Solution Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tele Fonika Kable SA, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Also, the cables and accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192497/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________