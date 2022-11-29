The Global Baby Clothing Market is expected to grow by $30.62 bn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Clothing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184539/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the baby clothing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness regarding the safety and comfort of the baby, product premiumization and extension of product line to infant wear, and growing penetration in organized retail.



The baby clothing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Outerwear

• Underwear



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of biosensor-based baby apparel as one of the prime reasons driving the baby clothing market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of omnichannel retailing and the rise in the number of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby clothing market vendors that include adidas AG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd, Carters Inc., Cotton on Group, Gerber Childrenswear, H & M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Katif Apparel, Mothercare Plc, NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, Sudarshaan Impex, The Childrens Place Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths. Also, the baby clothing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

