The Global Crowdfunding Market is expected to grow by $264.09 bn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crowdfunding Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897307/?utm_source=GNW

86% during the forecast period. Our report on the global crowdfunding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by social media as a source of free-of-cost promotion, easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding, and an increasing customer base.

The global crowdfunding market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Type

• P2P lending

• Equity investment

• Hybrid

• Reward

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the global crowdfunding market growth during the next few years. Also, blockchain technology and niche crowdfunding platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the global crowdfunding market covers the following areas:

• Global crowdfunding market sizing

• Global crowdfunding market forecast

• Global crowdfunding market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading global crowdfunding market vendors that include Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdera Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, GGF Global Ltd., GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Ioby Inc., Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kiva Micro funds, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., Seedrs Ltd., and Wishberry Online Services Pvt. Ltd. Also, the global crowdfunding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897307/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________