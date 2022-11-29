Global (IaaS) Infrastructure as a Service Market Size/Share Worth USD 485.5 Billion by 2030 at a 28.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Infrastructure as a Service Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Storage, Network, Compute, Others), By Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Industry (BFSI, Government & Education, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Infrastructure as a Service Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 54.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 485.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 28.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our recently published report, “Infrastructure as a Service Market”, offers a comprehensive and deep evaluation of the market stature. Also, the market report estimates the market size, revenue, price, market share, market forecast, growth rate, and competitive analysis.

Infrastructure as a Service Market: Overview

IaaS is a standardized, highly automated service model in which computer resources held by a service provider are made available to consumers on demand, together with storage and networking capabilities. Resources are fluid and scalable in almost real-time, metered by consumption.

Customers have direct access to self-service interfaces, such as an API and a graphical user interface (GUI). Resources are hosted by the service provider or on-site in a customer’s data center and can be single-tenant or multitenant. The key drivers of the growth in the Infrastructure as a Service Market revenue are the expansion in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure, speedier data accessibility, and an increase in cloud deployment across multiple industrial verticals. IaaS adoption is fueled by rising demand from businesses looking to reduce their IT workload, save expenses associated with setting up data centers and hiring qualified staff to manage IT infrastructures, and reduce the time and money spent on maintaining such infrastructures. High-speed network interaction is what businesses are seeking.

The worldwide Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is anticipated to be driven by Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), which offers quick access to data.

Growth Factors

It is anticipated that more enterprises will embrace infrastructure as a service (IaaS) due to the growing volume of financial and corporate information and other essential data in various IT industries. The main goal of numerous agencies has been to lower the cost of managing their IT infrastructure and to concentrate more on their core functions. Increased accessibility, sophisticated working environments, growing mobility, and the rise of digitalization in many corporate sectors are all results of technological advancements. The main driving forces behind the market’s expansion are the ease of implementation, adaptability, and scalability of services.

Organizations worldwide focus on building mobile workforces that can access data from remote locations through internet services, necessitating the virtualization of IT components, including servers, storage, networks, and others. Due to the adoption of a typical IT architecture, LaaS offers faster data access regardless of the data center’s location. Due to the lack of a data center on-site or ongoing maintenance and servicing expenses, IaaS also offers a cheap initial investment cost. As part of their integrated cloud service offerings, managed service providers like IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. offer constantly available cloud services throughout the year.

End customers consider laaS a substantial cost-saving since pooled cloud servers have the most responsive scalability feature. The client is only charged for what is actually used. The end users save the money that would have been spent on creating separate servers. This crucial element will likely fuel the IaaS market’s growth for the predicted year.

Segmental Overview

The market for infrastructure as a service is segmented into components, deployment, and industry. According to the element, the compute segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. Similar to cloud computing services, it provides access to the computer resource in a virtualized environment, the cloud, using a public connection, frequently the internet. In addition, cloud IaaS decreases complexity by doing away with software, servers, backups, and disaster recovery.

According to IT and deployment, the public cloud segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. The acceptance and use of public cloud services like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) are skyrocketing. The various advantages of the public cloud, such as enhanced agility, flexibility, and scalability, fuel this market’s expansion. Businesses may easily roll out new apps and services using the public cloud without spending money on pricey equipment. They may also quickly scale up or down as needed without spending more money.

According to the industry, the IT and telecommunication segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. Furthermore, due to the industry’s increasing adoption of cloud-based services, it is projected that the IT and telecommunications sectors will have considerable growth rates.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Overview

North America held the most significant market share in the infrastructure as a service industry. However, due to the enormous IT infrastructure present and the resulting increase in demand for IaaS, the North American IaaS industry predominated in the worldwide market. The domination of this sector may be ascribed to innovations in software development and the advent of various cloud-based solutions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 54.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 485.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 69.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 28.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Amazon Web Services Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Fujitsu, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Dell EMC, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Red Hat Inc., Redcentric plc., VMware Inc., Profitbricks, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Profitbricks Inc., Mindtree Pvt. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Component, Deployment, Industry, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

The players have implemented various strategies to expand the global Infrastructure as a Service market. The study contains a thorough competitive analysis of the significantly Infrastructure as a Service market participants and information on their company overviews, recent developments, and vital business strategies.

Prominent Players

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Fujitsu

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Dell EMC

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

EMC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Redcentric plc.

VMware Inc.

Profitbricks

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Profitbricks Inc.

Mindtree Pvt. Ltd.

Infrastructure as a Service Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Storage, Network, Compute, Others), By Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Industry (BFSI, Government & Education, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

The global Infrastructure as a Service market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Storage

Network

Compute

Others

By Deployment

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Industry

BFSI

Government & Education

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others





On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

The compute segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period based on component segmentation.

Based on deployment segmentation, the public cloud segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

Based on industry segmentation, the IT and telecommunication segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

Based on geography/region, the North American area was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

May 2021: A secure managed private cloud architecture was adopted by Brooks Macdonald, a UK-based and global supplier of investment management services, thanks to Rackspace Technology, a top provider of end-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions.

August 2020: VMware, Inc., a pioneer in corporate software, launched the most recent iterations of VMware Fusion and VMware Workstation desktop hypervisor solutions. By expanding the tools often used to streamline processes and increase the capabilities of virtual machines (VMs), VMware’s improvements suit the evolving demands of modern developers by enabling container-based applications managed by Kubernetes.

