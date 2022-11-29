The Global Infrared Thermometers Market is expected to grow by $812.99 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Thermometers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892939/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the infrared thermometers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases, wide application across industries, and the high level of accuracy of infrared thermometers.



The infrared thermometers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Handled thermometer

• Fixed-mount thermometer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand from airports for passenger screening as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared thermometers market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product visibility and accessibility through online retailing and increasing focus on emerging countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the infrared thermometers market covers the following areas:

• Infrared thermometers market sizing

• Infrared thermometers market forecast

• Infrared thermometers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared thermometers market vendors that include Baxter International Inc., Bioseb SAS, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Exergen Corp., Fluke Corp., Geratherm Medical AG, Helen of Troy Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Optris GmbH, Paul Hartmann AG, PCE Holding GmbH, PositiveID Corp., Radiant Innovation Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vesync Co. Ltd., and Vive Health. Also, the infrared thermometers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892939/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________