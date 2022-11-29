The Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market is expected to grow by $24529.75 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866822/?utm_source=GNW

75 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period. Our report on the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of online retailing, the increasing number of people trying to quit smoking, and growing health awareness among consumers.



The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market are segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Drug stores and retailers

• Hospital pharmacies

• Online retail



By Product

• E-cigarette

• NRT

• Drug therapy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the new marketing initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of organized retail outlets distributing nicotine patches and increasing availability through various distribution channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smoking cessation and the nicotine de-addiction market covers the following areas:

• Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market sizing

• Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market forecast

• Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market vendors that include Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Alkalon AS, Alvogen, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, Cambrex Corp., CHEMNOVATIC Sp. z o.o. Sp. k, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Enorama Pharma AB, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lil Drug Store Products Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Philip Morris International, Qnovia, Tvape, and Walgreen Co. Also, the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

