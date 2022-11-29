The Global Menstrual Cups Market is expected to grow by $425.44 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Menstrual Cups Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843283/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the menstrual cups market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches, the benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products, and tax exemption on menstrual products.



The menstrual cups market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reusable menstrual cups

• Disposable menstrual cups



By Distribution Channel

• Retail

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the business strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the menstrual cups market growth during the next few years. Also, public- and private-sector initiatives in creating awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the menstrual cups market covers the following areas:

• Menstrual cups market sizing

• Menstrual cups market forecast

• Menstrual cups market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading menstrual cups market vendors that include Anigan Inc., Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., FemmyCycle, Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara s.r.o., koloXo, Lena Cup LLC, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mildcares, MonthlyCup AB, Mooncup Ltd., Ruby Cup, Saalt, Sckoon Inc., The Flex Co., and THE KEEPER Inc. Also, the menstrual cups market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



