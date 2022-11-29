OMP Named a Strong Performer in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Report

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMP is named a Strong Performer, according to the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report on Supply Chain Planning Solutions. 95% of the respondents indicate a "willingness to recommend", giving OMP an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, based on 24 reviews collected before Aug. 31, 2022. OMP believes this clearly shows that customers are highly satisfied with OMP's Unison PlanningTM Solution.

The Voice of the Customer is a document that translates Gartner Peer Insights' verified reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals into insights for decision-makers. This combined peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

Based on reviews collected during an 18-month period spanning 2021-2022, the report reveals that customers gave OMP an overall rating of 4.7 out of a possible 5. Moreover, 95% of reviewers said they were willing to recommend OMP.

Users particularly valued OMP's Product Capabilities and the Deployment Experience. These findings are in line with OMP's own customer survey which showed appreciation of Unison Planning's end-to-end visibility, with enhanced decision-making based on real-time data, leading to increased planner productivity.

For Philip Vervloesem, Senior Vice President at OMP USA, the report is a welcome recognition that customers view OMP as a reliable partner: "We're thrilled to see OMP named as a particularly Strong Performer in this new Gartner report. The OMP Solution provides a range of powerful new functionalities, many of which have proven especially beneficial in today's challenging global supply chain environment."

"We feel the reviews confirm that Unison Planning continues to deliver sustainable value at a time when supply chains are subject to high risk and volatility because of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. And they're very much in line with our motto — 'Making your day'."

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best-digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™ Solution.

