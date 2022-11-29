New York, USA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Duodenoscopes Market is Predicted to Surge at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

The duodenoscopes market is expanding due to factors such as the rising prevalence of gastroenterology diseases and ERCP procedures that use duodenoscopes, rising technological advancements in duodenoscopes, shift toward minimally invasive procedures, and an aging population.

Key Takeaways from the Duodenoscopes Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global duodenoscopes market during the forecast period.

Notable duodenoscopes companies such as KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Olympus, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation , and several others are currently operating in the duodenoscopes market.

, and several others are currently operating in the duodenoscopes market. On April 5, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an updated safety communication on the transition from fixed endcap duodenoscopes to devices that are either completely disposable or contain disposable parts.

the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an updated safety communication on the transition from fixed endcap duodenoscopes to devices that are either completely disposable or contain disposable parts. On August 02, 2021, Boston Scientific announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) granted a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for single-use duodenoscopes, applicable to the EXALTTM Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope, as part of its Fiscal Year 2022 Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System.

Duodenoscopes Overview

Duodenoscopes are specialized endoscopes used during ERCP procedures. These hollow, flexible light tubes can be used to diagnose and treat diseases like pancreatitis and bile duct obstruction. Traditional surgery is more invasive than these procedures.

Duodenoscopes are used in minimally invasive fluid removal from the main pancreatic duct and biliary ducts. They are critical in diagnosing and treating serious, sometimes fatal diseases. Duodenoscopes are used annually in over 500,000 ERCP procedures in the United States. The duodenoscope is a more complex device that is difficult to clean and disinfect.





Duodenoscopes Market Insights

North America dominated the global duodenoscopes market in 2021 and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as an increase in the prevalence of various cancers where duodenoscopes are used, such as gallbladder, esophageal, and pancreatic cancers, will drive the use of duodenoscopes, increasing demand for duodenoscopes in the North American duodenoscopes market.

Moreover, technological advancement is also driving the North American duodenoscopes market. For instance, in April 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) will recommend that hospitals and endoscopy facilities transition to fully disposable duodenoscopes with innovative designs to improve safety and cleaning and to reduce contamination and infection among patients, which will also include designs with disposable caps or distal ends. As a result, the FDA-recommended technological transition will boost the growth of the duodenoscopes market.

Duodenoscopes Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of gastroenterology diseases and ERCP procedures is one of the primary drivers of the duodenoscopes market. Furthermore, technological advancements may be a driving factor in the growth of the duodenoscopes market.

However, the duodenoscopes market will face certain growth barriers, such as the difficulty in cleaning reusable duodenoscope devices. Patients may become infected if not properly cleaned. Furthermore, the lack of trained physicians and endoscopists operating duodenoscopes, and the high cost of duodenoscopes, may slow the duodenoscopes market growth.

Additionally, the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the duodenoscopes market because supply chains and logistics were hampered, manufacturing units were closed, and elective surgeries were not prioritized because COVID-19 patients were preferred more. However, with mass vaccinations, relaxation of lockdown restrictions, resumption of supply chains, and an increase in elective surgeries other than COVID-19 patients, the duodenoscopes market has gained traction and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 5.2% Key Duodenoscopes Companies KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Olympus, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, among others

Duodenoscopes Market Assessment

Duodenoscopes Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Application Type: Treatment and Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Use Type: Single and Reusable Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

