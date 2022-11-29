Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market to Register a CAGR of over 6.3% till 2032, Mentions Fact.MR

Rockville, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market revenues were estimated at US$ 316.9 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 586.5 Bn.



Chromium plating dominates the market revenue where the demand growth was recorded at 5.1% during 2017 – 2021, while it is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% during 2022 –2023.

The key revenue drivers which affect the Trivalent Chromium Finishing demand include an increase in the usage of trivalent chromium as it gets rid of the risks related to hexavalent plating in the manufacturing of heavy, hydraulic, and automotive equipment. The system also facilitates the formation of a layer of uniform thickness on the surface of the part with a higher throwing power, raising the productivity of metal and non-metal finishing operations. The market is also expected to benefit from the growing emphasis on preventive maintenance in the hydraulics sector, where chromium offers better wear resistance.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7892

The market for trivalent chromium finishing is being impacted by the surge in automobile sales since trivalent chromium is used to design the outside and inner bodies of cars. In the US, there has been a considerable increase in car sales as a result of the availability of cheaper fuel. Automakers provide a variety of incentive programs to promote the sale of their vehicles.

Key Takeaways from the Study

Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market was valued at US$ 316.9 Mn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market revenue would increase 1.8X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 586.5 Mn in 2032.

In terms of Application, Functional application is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 6.3%.

In terms of type, Plating accounts for the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the historical period (2017-21).

U.S. is the dominant country in Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 101.5 Bn.

Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Segmentation

By Type : Plating Conversion Coating Passivation



By Application : Functional Decorative



By End-Use : Automotive Oil & Gas Aerospace Hydraulic & Heavy Machinery Other End-Uses



By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7892

By the end of 2032, the United States is anticipated to have the largest market, with US$ 180.2 Mn. It is anticipated to increase by an absolute monetary increase of $80.9 million. Environmental concerns over the proliferation of hexavalent chromium are expected to increase the country's consumption of trivalent chromium. In the US, there has been a considerable increase in car sales as a result of the availability of cheaper fuel. Due to the presence of firms like McDermid Incorporated, Chem Processing, Inc., Ronatec C2C, Inc., and Asterion LLC in the nation, the market is expected to expand.

Some of the recent developments in the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market are:

In May 2019, Trion Coatings announced a strategic alliance with KCH Services to implement Safe Chrome, a new environmentally friendly chrome plating technology that uses trivalent chromium and a patented ionic liquid solution to provide enhanced galvanic plating. Hexavalent chromium is outperformed by speed, wear resistance, and performance.

In February 2019, Cardinal Plating Solutions, a provider of chromium plating, installed a trivalent chromium line that is ready for production.

Key Companies Covered

MacDermid Incorporated

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Sarrel Group

Chem Processing, Inc

Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd

Ronatec C2C, Inc

Asterion LLC

Electro Chemical Finishing Co

Midland Polishing and Plating Ltd

Poeton Industries Ltd.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7892

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Trivalent Chromium Finishing in terms of Type (Plating, Conversion Coating and Passivation), of Application (Functional and Decorative application), of end-use (Automation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Hydraulic & Heavy, Machinery and Other End-Uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market:- The global metal cleaning chemicals market is estimated at USD 13.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 18.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Nonylphenol Market: - The Global Nonylphenol market was estimated to be worth around US$ 1.3 Bn by 2021. According to Fact.MR analysis, with the increasing uses of Nonylphenol in various industries worldwide, the market is expected to reach a worth of about US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2032, with a projected CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 – 2032.

Inorganic Tin Chemicals Market :- Inorganic tin chemicals contain at least one bond between carbon and tin and are primarily used in the electroplating industry to produce tin surfaces with particular decorative or functional properties. Usage of a range of tin chemical variants is significant in traditional markets of electroplating such as giftware, wires, and tinplate.

Drain Opener Chemicals Market :- According to the latest research by Fact.MR, drain opener chemicals market is expected to show commendable growth at a CAGR of 5.1% in the next 10 years (2021-2031).

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market- The global metal finishing chemicals market is estimated at USD 11.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 16.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583