Reach Healthcare Announces Strategic Relationship With Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to Bring Seamless Access to Happy Mama's Maternity Care Services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reach Healthcare is pleased to announce that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is fully integrated into its Happy Mama App and Platform. This new Zoom-embedded feature provides seamless connectivity between expectant mothers and their maternal care providers. It eliminates the need for the mother and provider to have Zoom accounts.

Reach's Happy Mama was a CES 2022 Innovation Tech Award recipient. It offers an innovative, personalized response to the unique needs of women from pre-conception through pregnancy, labor and delivery, and up to 12 months postpartum.

"Our vision is to foster a strong, healthy, vibrant, and supportive maternal ecosystem by addressing the needs of individuals and multidisciplinary maternal health care teams. Integrating Happy Mama with a seamless Zoom experience takes us one step closer to reimagining the pregnancy and post-partum experience. We're reaching beyond the current state that singularly focuses on the physical aspect of pregnancy. By integrating features such as Zoom, we are innovating new approaches, improving access, as well as the quality of care and outcomes for enhanced maternal health and wellness," explains Fran Ayalasomayajula, President, Reach Healthcare, a 501c3 nonprofit.

"Happy Mama is just one of the many examples of how integrating with Zoom can allow you to better serve your customers. Happy Mama is able to connect with families on a simple and easy-to-use platform, allowing them to focus on what really matters," said Steven Li, Head of ISV at Zoom.

In addition to offering an immersive digital therapeutic experience, Happy Mama Subscribers have access to virtual doulas services, health coaches, gestational diabetes educators, dieticians, healthy heart educators, mental health coaches, lactation support providers, support groups, their care providers, and more, all directly from the Happy Mama app.

Additional benefits of Reach's Happy Mama app include ease of use, offering a cost-effective platform for health professionals to supplement and enhance clinical outcomes, reducing clinician workloads, and increasing patient satisfaction. Similarly, for expecting and new military families, Happy Mama is a convenient, supportive maternity service, especially when their partners are away on deployment.

"Seventy-four percent of maternal deaths in Tennessee were determined to be preventable had expectant mothers had better access to services, care coordination, and patient monitoring. We're optimistic that resources like Happy Mama will help us reach more rural women, providing them with critically needed support," says Jacy Warrell, MPA, CEO, Rural Health Association of Tennessee.

