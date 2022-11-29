The Global Soda Ash Market is expected to grow by 37578 000 units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soda Ash Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05840312/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the soda ash market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand for soda ash from the glass industry, the growing chemical industry, and the increasing demand for soda ash in the pharmaceutical industry.



The soda ash market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Glass

• Soaps and detergents

• Chemicals

• Others



By Type

• Light

• Dense



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expansion in the capacities of soda ash manufacturing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the soda ash market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in production technologies and a rising number of merger and acquisition activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the soda ash market covers the following areas:

• Soda ash market sizing

• Soda ash market forecast

• Soda ash market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soda ash market vendors that include Ciech SA, Ciner Resources Corp., Destiny Chemicals, Genesis Energy LP, GHCL Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., ICI Pakistan Ltd., Lianyungang Soda Ash Co. Ltd., Nirma Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., SHANDONG OCEAN CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sisecam, Solvay SA, TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Telford Industries, The Chemical Co., The Natrio group of companies, Tokuyama Corp., and BASF SE. Also, the soda ash market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

