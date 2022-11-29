CoinAgenda Announces Top Speakers and Featured Sponsors at the Sixth Annual Puerto Rico Web3 and Blockchain Conference at Fairmont El San Juan

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced leading speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean, which will be held at Fairmont El San Juan in Puerto Rico on December 5-7. Tickets are available on the event page. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, speakers and sponsors with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments, in addition to offering discounted tickets for locals.

Confirmed Speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean include:



Dan Morehead, Founder of Pantera Capital

Anthony Di Iorio, Founder & CEO of Decentral

David Johnston, COO at DLTx

Trevor Koverko, Co-Founder of Polymath

Raquel Buscaino, Emerging Technology Lead, Novel & Exponential Technologies (NExT) at Deloitte Consulting LLP

Lucas Erb, NExT Sensing Lead at Deloitte Consulting

Miles Paschini, CEO of FV Bank

Brittany Kaiser, Gryphon Mining

James Haft, Chairman of DLTx

Paul Puey, CEO / Co-Founder of Edge

Erik LaPaglia, Cofounder of Miami NFT Week

Lisa Yu, General Partner of Oria Capital

Joey Krug, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Pantera Capital

Josh Lawler, Partner at Zuber Lawler

Hervé Larren, CEO of Airvey.io

Paul McCulloch-Otero, Managing Partner at NYC CyberLaw Group, PLLC

Michaelangelo Anglero Vazquez, Founder of Tradery Labs

David Namdar, General Partner in @coraldefi and Co-Founder of NFT.com, Coral Capital

Stefan Rust, Founder & CEO of Laguna Labs

Ryan Condron, CEO of Titan

Matt McKibbin, Cofounder of DecentraNet

Alberto Baco, Cofounder/Managing Director of RE Capital

Masha Prusso, Partner at StoryVC and Crypto PR Lab

Erin Cell, Co-Host of The NiFTy Chicks

Joel Comm, Chief Shenanigizer of The Nifty Company

Sir Lord Travis Wright, Cohost of Bad Crypto Podcast

Dean Thomas, CEO of Stealth Capital

Mark Friedler, CEO of Gigex

Emma Rose Bienvenu, Chief Of Staff at Pantera Capital

Matt Cross, Investment Associate at Blockchain Founders Fund

Sean Barger, Managing Director of CPUcoin

Steven Masur, Partner at MGA Law

Kurt Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer at Yug Compliance Protocol & Wallet

See the full list of speakers at https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-caribbean-2022/

The three-day event will include various thought leadership panels, fireside chats and presentations. Topics include The Future of Blockchain, Entertainment, Legal and Regulatory, Metaverse, Investing in Web3, NFTs, and more. On Wednesday, December 7, the conference will feature a BitAngels startup competition where a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment to an audience of VCs, crypto funds, family offices, media and other strategic partners. Upon completion of the presentations and by judges’ votes, one winner will be announced and will walk away with a ticket to CoinAgenda 2023 and a marketing package (total value is $13,000).

Featured sponsors of CoinAgenda Caribbean include:

MegaMask, Platinum Sponsor

Boba Network

Event Horizon Capital

Transform Ventures

Blockchain Wire

Transform Greece

Graviton

Fly

“CoinAgenda has been bridging startups with investors and delivering content from industry leaders since 2014,“ said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda Founder. “Web3 and blockchain investors continue to look for investment opportunities in a bear market or bull market, so CoinAgenda goes on.''

CoinAgenda will conclude each day with a networking event allowing speakers, sponsors and attendees to mingle at high-end venues. The Legendary Dinner will be hosted at a private and luxurious private residence on the second night of the conference where guests will be able to eat, drink and make business connections.

To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean visit https://bit.ly/3OBcUT6. To view the full schedule visit https://coinagenda.com/coinagenda-caribbean-2022-schedule/.

For more information regarding CoinAgenda, visit www.coinagenda.com or email contact@layer1events.com. If you are interested in pitching at BitAngels or other sponsorships please contact Danilo Crestejo, Sponsorships & Client Relations at danilo@layer1events.com.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the leading global conference series since 2014, connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations. It’s the most exclusive investor conference series in the blockchain world.

ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through various event series offerings, Layer1 Events provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals including Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead-Gen, and Education. Layer1 Events include CoinAgenda, BitAngels, Satoshi Salon and NFT Carnival.

To learn more about Layer1 Events, visit www.layer1events.com.

