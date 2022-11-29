The Global Endoscopic Closure Devices Market is expected to grow by $633.13 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endoscopic Closure Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618598/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the endoscopic closure devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing volume of endoscopy procedures coupled with a growing target population, growing demand for MI procedures, and advances in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.



The endoscopic closure devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgery centers

• Others



By Product

• Endoscopic closure systems

• Endoscopic clips

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in endoscopic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the endoscopic closure devices market growth during the next few years. Also, a paradigm shift toward the adoption of robotics in endoscopic surgeries and high growth potential in emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the endoscopic closure devices market covers the following areas:

• Endoscopic closure devices market sizing

• Endoscopic closure devices market forecast

• Endoscopic closure devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endoscopic closure devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, AHM Grup, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardiva Medical Inc., Carmonja GmbH, Changzhou Jiuhong Medical Instrument Co., Cook Medical LLC, CooperSurgical Inc., Endocor GmbH and Co. KG, Johnson and Johnson, Micro Tech Nanjing Co. Ltd, Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc, Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Medtronic Plc. Also, the endoscopic closure devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618598/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________