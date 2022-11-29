The Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market is expected to grow by $372.56 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589852/?utm_source=GNW

81% during the forecast period. Our report on the peripheral neuropathy treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of peripheral neuropathy, recent drug approvals for peripheral neuropathy, and raising awareness of peripheral neuropathy.



The peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Diabetic peripheral neuropathy

• Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strong drug pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the peripheral neuropathy treatment market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances with new formulations of drugs and rising penetration of generic drugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the peripheral neuropathy treatment market covers the following areas:

• Peripheral neuropathy treatment market sizing

• Peripheral neuropathy treatment market forecast

• Peripheral neuropathy treatment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peripheral neuropathy treatment market vendors that include Apotex Inc., Assertio Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Grunenthal GmbH, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Viatris Inc. Also, the peripheral neuropathy treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

