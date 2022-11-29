The Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market is expected to grow by $1417.93 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387052/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the GIS market in telecom sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of GIS for capacity planning, growth of enterprise GIS, and GIS aids in enhancing customer services.



The gis market in telecom sector is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Data

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of GIS and big data as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of indigenous mapping systems and increased use of GIS for business processes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the GIS market in telecom sector covers the following areas:

• GIS market sizing

• GIS market forecast

• GIS market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GIS market vendors that include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Cyient Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., RMSI Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Spatial business systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Also, the GIS market in telecom sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

