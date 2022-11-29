disguise Revamps its Learn Platform to Provide an Industry-Tailored Learning Experience

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- disguise, the technology platform enabling the most spectacular live experiences and virtual productions, has reengineered its learning program to a new offering named disguise Learn. disguise Learn’s new in-classroom and online courses provide an improved experience offering dedicated learning pathways for virtual production, extended reality, broadcast graphics, location-based experiences and live events so users can pick a learning pathway most relevant to their chosen industry application.

"Within the last three years, we've helped power more than 600 real-time productions in over 50 countries. With disguise Learn, we want to share all we've learned with our 20 years of industry expertise and make it as easy as possible for anyone to become an expert in disguise workflows. With our new, industry-tailored learning pathways, learners can apply newfound knowledge to whichever projects they work in including xR and virtual production as well as location-based experiences and live shows,” says disguise Training Manager for EMEA, Alex Lapthorne.

disguise Learn offers a blended approach with both online and classroom learning for all levels of experience. The online offering comes free of charge and now includes more easily consumable learning content presented in different formats. Users of disguise Learn can also enjoy easier access to trainers in different regions, with disguise providing classroom learning in their key locations across EMEA, APAC and the Americas either through their own trainers or through certified disguise Training Partners. Users can now easily learn in their preferred medium, on their budget and on their schedule.

“While virtual productions, live events and location-based experiences are quickly adopting next-generation technology platforms, all these industries need people with the knowledge to put the technology to use. With the launch of disguise Learn, we have expanded our existing catalogue of courses so our users can easily learn new skills that will enable them to transition into new working environments and discover exciting opportunities,“ says disguise Training Manager for the Americas, Vickie Claiborne.

disguise Learn offers certification in the form of printed certificates and digital badges that get posted to the attendees' Linkedin network upon successful completion of each module. With this, attendees can showcase their skills, making it easier to land their next gig.

“We are proud to launch disguise Learn and offer an easier and better way for users to begin their learning journey with us. Now, both new and existing users can get the best out of our software and hardware solutions and feel fully supported within the disguise ecosystem,” says disguise Chief Experience Officer Alex Wills. “The pace of innovation within the media and entertainment space is increasing exponentially and we want as many people as possible harnessing the disguise platform to stay at the very forefront of these industries.”

To sign up for disguise Learn online visit www.disguise.one/en/learn/

About disguise

disguise is the platform to imagine, create and deliver spectacular visual experiences. Its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 600 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon, and live broadcast programs from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 50 countries.

With an ever-increasing global partner network and working alongside the world’s most talented visual designers and technical teams in live events, TV broadcasts, films, concert touring, theatre, fixed installations and corporate and entertainment events, disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realise their vision.

Recipient of the Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Award and Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation, disguise is backed by investment firm Carlyle Group, with Epic Games taking a minority stake.

For more information, please visit www.disguise.one

